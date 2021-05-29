Memorial Day will be chalked full of baseball and softball action as the first round of the 7th District tournaments will be played in Princeton and in Madisonville.
Baseball will be up first at Elmer Kelley Stadium starting with the Maroons taking on Central at 10 a.m. Dawson Springs and Caldwell County will close out the day with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.
Softball will close out the evening at Caldwell County with top-seeded Madisonville North Hopkins taking on Dawson Springs at 5 p.m., followed by Hopkins County Central and host Caldwell at 7 p.m.
The championship rounds will be held Tuesday with baseball starting at 5:30 p.m. and softball at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Maroons come in as the defending district and region champs from 2019 as they made it back to John Cropp Stadium in Lexington for the second time in three seasons before 2020.
In addition to COVID cancelling last year’s season, the Lady Maroons lost the majority of that ‘19 squad to graduation, but have had a few key pieces step up this season. North will be facing Dawson Springs on Monday.
“We’re not going to be taking anyone for granted,” head coach Whitney Barber said. “We’ve got to be able to come out and fight against anybody in the postseason.”
As for Central, they’ll be looking for an upset over host Caldwell — a team that defeated the Lady Storm 23-7 back on Apr. 22 in Mortons Gap.
Head coach Lynnette Lewis believes that her team is getting hot at the right time as they’ve won four of their last six to close out the regular season.
“The way we’re running the bases and the confidence we have in the batter’s box, I’m feeling good about Monday,” Lewis said. “We’re believing that anything is possible. Over the past few games, we’ve had some challenges, and I’ve told them that we fight with it.”
On the baseball diamond, it’ll be the Hopkins County rivalry between North and Central kicking things off. The Maroons won both of their meetings against the Storm.
Despite a seven-game winning streak to close out the first half of the season, the Maroons have scuffled as of late, winning just once in their past nine games.
Madisonville still has a formidable lineup with the big bats of Ethan Taylor and Collin Crook in the middle of the order and Parker Mathis in the leadoff spot.
On the mound, the Maroons have a couple of good arms with the left-hander Jonathan Cain, who is seventh in the state in strikeouts with 97.
“The kids have been seeing good teams,” coach Alan Hall said. “I’m liking the way we’re coming along because we need to be able to hit our stride come postseason time.”
As for Central, they’re hoping to upset North on their home field to make the postgame Memorial Day meal taste even sweeter.
Logan Scarbrough has been leading the team in hitting with a .417 average, 12 RBI’s and 33 runs scored. He also has the lowest ERA of the pitching staff just under four at 3.92 and has 37 strikeouts.
After the district tournaments are said and done, both 2nd Region tournaments will be played in Hopkinsville with baseball being hosted at University Heights, while softball will be played at Christian County.
