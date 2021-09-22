Madisonville North Hopkins extended its winning streak to five games at Owensboro Catholic on Monday, while the boys at Hopkins Central also picked up a win at Christian County.
In girls golf action, Central’s McKenzie Lynch competed in the 2A State Championship in Owensboro.
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 5, Owensboro Catholic 2: Logan Terry scored two goals and had a pair of assists while J.J. Brown, Eli Redpath and Caden Crowell also found the back of the net for the Maroons.
North has won nine of its last 10 matches.
Hopkins County Central 3, Christian County 1: Jaxon Greer recorded a hat trick as he scored all three of Central’s goals with Gavin Lear getting the assist on one of them. Keeper Trevor Weldon couldn’t quite get the shutout as he stopped two of three shots by the Colonels.
On Tuesday evening, the Storm were supposed to play at Owensboro, but that match was called off due to weather.
Girls Golf
With Lynch qualifying individually in the 2A regional tournament, she made the trip north to Owensboro Country Club to compete with the best 2A players from the state. She ended up finishing 31st out of a field of 44 with an 18-hole score of 112.
Russell County’s McKenzie Trautman took home the individual championship as she was the only golfer in the field to break even with a four-under 68.
