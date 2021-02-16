Hopkins County has a number of local athletes competing at the college level. Many of the former Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons that were on the 2017 KHSAA State Champion softball team got their first reps of the season as well as some former area baseball players took the diamond this past week.
Softball
University of Kentucky senior Mallory Peyton is off to a hot start to her senior season as she picked up where she left off in the shortened 2020 season. Last year she led the Wildcats in home runs with 11 and blasted two round-trippers to start the 2021 season in UK’s opening series at Samford over the weekend. They were both solo shots and they were her only two RBI’s in the series.
Peyton also collected a couple of singles to give her a .400 average in the first three games.
UK ended up sweeping the Bulldogs 4-0 and 15-3 in a doubleheader on Friday and took Saturday’s game 12-9. They’re scheduled to play a twin bill at UNC Greensboro on Friday.
Staying in the SEC, Peyton’s former teammate, Kaylee Tow, is also starting her senior season at Alabama. The Crimson Tide are also undefeated so far this season at 4-0.
Tow was a big part of the offense in the opener against Alabama State as she drove in two runs on a walk in the first inning and a solo home run in the fourth while the ‘Bama pitching staff threw a combined perfect game in the 10-0 win on Friday.
Alabama also shut out Notre Dame 10-0 on Saturday with Tow going 1-for-2 with an RBI and they swept a doubleheader against Louisville on Sunday 4-0 and 5-0. Tow struggled at the plate on Sunday going 1-for-6 for the day, but picked up a stolen base in the second game. Through the first four games, the former All-American sports a batting average of .300.
Going down to the NAIA level, a couple of former Lady Maroons took the field for Campbellsville. Lexi Miller is starting her third season with the Tigers and through six games she has four RBIs despite only getting one hit for the season. Miller led the team in RBIs with 15 last year before the season got cut short because of COVID-19.
Courtney Patterson also made a few appearances for Campbellsville as a reliever in the circle as she’s pitched 4.1 innings in three games.
Baseball
North graduate and former Madisonville Miners pitcher Justin Hallum was on the bump for Oakland City in game two of their season-opening doubleheader against Goshen College. He earned the win as the Mighty Oaks won 8-0 back on Feb. 6.
Hallum gave up two hits in five shutout innings of work, picking up a couple of strikeouts.
In the junior college level, former Maroon slugger Jon Hogart made his college debut for Wabash Valley in their 16-4 win over Bryant & Stratton College on Saturday. Hogart hit an RBI triple and picked up a walk in his first college game.
