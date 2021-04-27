Hopkins County Central softball snapped their losing skid at six games with a win at Todd County Central Monday, while the Storm fell at Crittenden County.
Softball
Hopkins County 14, Todd County Central 9: Hallie Hollis proved to be a threat in the batter’s box and in the circle as she went the distance pitching all seven innings. She gave up nine runs on nine hits and struck out four while going 2-for-3 with a couple of RBI’s at the plate.
Keira Bryan and Malorie Higgins also drove in two RBI’s for the Lady Storm.
Central also showed their aggressiveness on the base paths by stealing nine bases in the game.
Baseball
Crittenden County 11, Hopkins County 1 (5 innings): Crittenden scored four runs in the first and three more in the second and they didn’t look back — taking the ballgame in five innings.
Central’s lone run came in the fourth inning on a walk to Tanner Hayes with the bases loaded.
Logan Scarbrough was given the starting nod and went two innings, giving up seven runs — one earned — on three hits. Fadon Brasher came in relief and allowed four runs — three earned — on one hit while walking eight.
