The All-2nd Region boys and girls soccer teams were announced at the conclusion of the region tournaments in Hopkinsville and Madisonville on Thursday.
For the boys, Hopkins County Central was represented by Gavin Lear, Jaxon Greer and Colton Browning while the honorees from Madisonville North Hopkins were Zach Bryant, Caden Crowell, Logan Terry, Will Sampson, Nojah Jimenez, Ivan Juarez and JJ Brown- who was also named the 2nd Region Player of the Year.
In the girls team, Central had Priya Holmes and Chloe Mackey while North was represented by Lillie Carman, Kennedy Justice, Annabelle Jones, Raelynn Blanford and the girls 2nd Region Player of the Year Camryn LaGrange.
