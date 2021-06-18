The Madisonville Miners rode their losing streak for another day. In junior golf, the Go Series made a couple of stops before their tournament at Madisonville Country Club today.
Baseball
Full Count Rhythm 10, Madisonville Miners 0 (7 innings): The Miners went down to Tennessee and were held to only two hits in the shutout — both of them off the bat of Will Gibbs.
Starter Ian Craigie had five shutout innings until he gave up a three-run home run in the sixth.
He gave up five earned runs on four hits in 5.1 innings.
The Rhythm had six runs in the sixth and added four more on a grand slam in the seventh to end the game early via the 10-run mercy rule.
Golf
Madisonville golfers had a couple of second place finishes at Bowling Green. Evan Nance finished two strokes back with a nine-hole score of 42 in the boys 13-15 age group while Kat Weir shot an 81 — three strokes behind the leader — in the girls 16-18 division.
Up in Henderson, Treyson Raymer won the 11-12 division with a nine-hole score of 39. The Go Junior Golf Series will be teeing off at the Madisonville Country Club starting at 8:45 a.m. this morning.
