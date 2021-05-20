The Rosenwald Multicultural Center received a donation of $5,000 from First United Bank Wednesday for the purchase of four basketball goals for the outdoor courts.
Caleb Nelson is overseeing the project he started last year.
“It really means a lot,” Nelson said. “It’s a very generous donation and Ms. (Jayne) Hundley has been great to us, and it’s a blessing to the project.”
First United President and CEO Jason Hawkins was on hand to present the check to the board of the Rosenwald Multicultural Center.
“We really appreciate the work that Caleb and the board of the Rosenwald Multicultural Center are doing to promote unity in our city,” Hawkins said. “They are making a safe place for people to come together to enjoy the game of basketball and each other. We are happy to play a small role in that with our donation.”
Nelson came up with the idea with his Bible study group, and in the fall presented a proposal to the Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board to restore the courts.
“A lot of the money came from the tourism committee,” Nelson said. “We put together a presentation for them a few months back and that alone brought on a donation of $50,000.”
Since then, the courts have been repaved and four goals have been installed. All that’s left to do is to paint the lines, get a couple of basketballs and a few people who want to shoot some hoops.
“When we were throwing around the idea and perusing it, the possibilities are endless for the community to utilize this space,” Nelson said. “From youth events to basketball camps and tournaments, I think it’s going to be a very good thing for the community as a whole.”
One of the first big events for the new courts at the Rosenwald Center will be the inaugural Unity Court Classic 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament set for June 11-13, which was also Nelson’s idea.
“(The Rosenwald Multicultural Center) will be the main venue for the tournament,” Nelson said. “We’ll also have the Guns and Hoses 3-on-3 tournament here, which is the police department going up against the fire department on that Friday night. Also on Friday night, we’ll have a 3-point contest and a dunk contest, and we’re giving away $500 to the dunk contest winner. The tournament will then take place on Saturday and on into Sunday if we need it.”
Registration fee for the Unity Court Classic is currently $150 and the registration deadline is June 1. More information is available on the tournament’s Facebook page.
