The road to Rupp Arena in 2019 was somewhat of a surprise for the Madisonville Maroons, while 2020 has been a season full of expectations.
In the end, the journey has led back to the same place — Lexington and the Sweet 16. North (30-3) punched their ticket with a 73-58 win in the 2nd Region title game over the Webster County Trojans on Tuesday in front of a packed house at Hopkinsville High School.
Up next for the No. 3 Maroons will be Warren Central in the first round of the KHSAA State Tournament on Wednesday, March 18. Tip is slated for 11 a.m. CST.
“We’re excited to go back to Rupp Arena,” North head coach Matt Beshear said. “It definitely has not been an easy region tournament being the hunted. I’m just super proud of my guys. Just grinding like they did (Monday) night, and we got it done. We came out ready to go, made some shots early. We did what we needed to do offensively. And then defensively, I thought we did a really good job making Webster take really tough twos. Luckily, we had enough to get it done.”
Madisonville pulled out a squeaker against Christian County in the semis, 64-61, a night earlier as big men K’suan Casey and Kenny White fouled out late in the game.
On Tuesday night, the gym doors opened an hour and a half before the opening tip to allow fans from both Madisonville and Webster County to make their way inside.
“Our crowd was unbelievable,” Beshear said. “We got here at 5:30 and our side was full. They were a big part of the game, it was loud and we’re going to need that energy next week at Rupp Arena.”
With Warren Central beating out Bowling Green in the 4th Region championship at WKU on Tuesday, the Maroons will face the same team that knocked them out in the second round of last year’s state tournament.
“We’re going to come in with a lot of confidence,” Casey said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in my team, so we’re ready to go for the state tournament.”
All throughout the postseason, the Maroons have made it clear with their play that they want to go deeper into the state tournament this year and bring home a championship.
“We made school history last year getting to the state tournament,” Kenny White said. “This year, we want to make history again by winning a state championship.”
It was a tightly contested first quarter as both teams traded baskets, and the score was tied 12-12 after eight minutes of play.
The Maroons opened it up in the second quarter, going on a 12-4 run in the first six minutes to build a 24-16 lead. North expanded the edge to 30-18 by the half.
After Madisonville went on a quick 5-0 run in the first minute of the second half to make it 35-18 Maroons, and eventually led 50-34 by the end of the third quarter.
With Webster going on a 9-8 run to make it 58-43 Maroons, Keshawn Stone committed his fourth foul and Beshear took a timeout with five minutes to go in the game.
With a minute to go and North up 68-54, Beshear subbed in seniors Jordan Vaughn, Hayden Reynolds, Caleb Craig and Tyler Baldwin as the Madisonville student section started to chant “Rupp Arena.”
The Maroons ran out the clock and the Madisonville side of the gym went crazy.
Casey and White each had 20 points in the game to pace the Maroon attack. Marquise Parker added 15 and Deljuan Johnson recorded 10 points in the win.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.