Local Sports
Thursday
Swimming and Diving: Madisonville North Hopkins Quad Meet at Hopkins County YMCA
Sports on TV
The Associated Press
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, January 22
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Georgetown at Xavier- FS1 5:30 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan- BTN 6 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Dayton- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Temple- ESPNEWS 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Auburn- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi State- SECN 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech- ACCN 7 p.m.
Providence at Seton Hall- FS1 7:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Iowa- BTN 8 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul- CBSSN 8 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Alabama at Vanderbilt- SECN 8 p.m.
Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno)- CBSSN 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.- ESPNU 12:30 p.m.
The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.- ESPNU 3 p.m.
ECHL HOCKEY
Warrior Hockey/All-Star Classic: East vs. West, Wichita, Kan.- NHLN 7 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
European Championships: Men’s Short Program, Graz, Austria (taped)- NBCSN 10:30 p.m.
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Final Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas- GOLF 12:30 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates- GOLF 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Philadelphia at Toronto- ESPN 6 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans- ESPN 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Detroit at Minnesota- NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United- NBCSN 2:15 p.m.
TENNIS
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 2 a.m.
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped)- ESPN2 1 p.m.
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia- TENNIS 6 p.m.
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 8 p.m.
The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia- ESPN2 2 a.m. (Thursday)
