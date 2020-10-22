Death, taxes and COVID-19 are the three certainties of 2020 as the pandemic once again wreaks havoc on local football schedules.
Hopkins County Central Athletic Director Kent Akin confirmed Wednesday that his school’s football team is in the middle of a two week quarantine after a member of the coaching staff tested positive.
“We will return to practice on Oct. 27,” Akin said. “We also rescheduled our game against Logan County from Friday, Oct. 30 to Saturday Oct. 31 at noon.”
Central was supposed to play at Hopkinsville this Friday, but due to the quarantine the Storm had to cancel. Instead, Madisonville North Hopkins will make the trip south to the Stadium of Champions to take on the Tigers. North is coming off of two tough losses to Central and Calloway County while the Storm haven’t played a game since their win over the Maroons back on Oct. 2.
“Preparation wise, you have to put the work in as a coaching staff,” North head coach Jay Burgett said. “Get the game plan together and put it in throughout the week as best as you can.
“We’ve had the rug pulled out from underneath us twice — one was on a Wednesday during practice and the other was on a Thursday night before a gameday” he said. “I’ve been telling the kids that they’re doing the right thing, they’re keeping COVID away from our program and they’re practicing hard, but when those situations come up, it’s out of our control.”
North went into the weekend thinking that they were going to be playing Caldwell County, but with an opening in Hoptown’s schedule for this Friday, the Maroons decided to switch gears and try to right the ship against a district opponent.
North and Hopkinsville had two hard-fought battles last year, with the Maroons coming out on top in the regular season and postseason. Like North, the Tigers are also coming off of back-to-back losses to Calloway County and Logan County making Friday night’s game a must-win for both teams.
“We had a change of schedule so we can get all of our district games in,” Burgett said. “We’ve got Hoptown this week, and we’re going to try to reschedule our game against Logan. Going into this week, we’ve had improvements on both sides of the ball. We’re still trying to put it together. Offensively we’ve done some good things and defensively last week I thought we played really well, just take away the pick-six and a deep return for Calloway. We just have to continue to improve as a team.”
Late in the fourth quarter against Calloway, North quarterback Ty Wheeler took a hard hit in the back field, but Burgett said that he is good to go and there’s a chance that starting play caller Wyatt Coleman could return to the active roster on Friday.
Friday’s road contest for North has a scheduled kickoff of 7 p.m.
