The 2nd Region draw was held over Zoom on Friday as the eight remaining volleyball teams in the region found out who they’ll face in the opening round of the region tournament.
Much like basketball last winter, the district winners will host the first round then move to Crittenden County for the semifinal and championship rounds.
With Madisonville North Hopkins winning the 7th District and selected into the top bracket, they will host Livingston Central on Monday. Also in Madisonville’s bracket, Christian County will travel up north to Henderson County. The winners will faceoff at 5:30 Wednesday night at Crittenden.
In the lower bracket, Crittenden will host Caldwell County and UHA will host Webster County on Tuesday due to an official shortage and their semifinal will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The championship match will be played on Thursday. All first round matches and the championship will start at 6 p.m.
Ticket information will be released over the participating school’s social media accounts.
