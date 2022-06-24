Coming into Wednesday’s game the Miners where on a three-game winning streak, but that streak wouldn’t last thanks to the Paducah Chiefs.
The Chiefs would strike first, scoring three runs in the first to take an early lead 3-0.
The Miners would come out in the bottom of the opening inning to take a 4-3 lead. After the Chiefs walked two, Jackson Owen would drive one to right field scoring Luke Mitchell. A few plays later Gavin Kriegel doubled on a line drive to left field scoring Jackson Owen and Jackson Lindsey.
Madisonville would add another run after James Basham scored on a wild pitch to Ty Foree to make it 5-3.
Paducah would answer right back, adding two more runs in the fourth to tie the game at 5-5 .
In the top of the seventh Hopkins County local Landon Cline was brought in to relieve Miners Pitcher Slaide Naturman. Cline would face six batters walking three before getting relieved by Miners Pitcher Ty Moody. The Chiefs would score two in the seventh and one in the ninth to seal the deal and take the win and break the Miners three game winning streak final score 9-5.
Slaide Naturman took the lose for the Miners he lasted two and a third innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out four and walking one.
The Miners are now 9-9 on the season
