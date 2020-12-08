The agenda for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Thursday Board of Control meeting was released Monday — and at the top of the list of topics is the fate of winter and spring sports.
The 9 a.m. meeting will be live streamed on the KHSAA YouTube channel.
When the board last met on Wednesday, Nov. 18, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett recommended that basketball and all other winter sports pause practices until Monday, Dec. 14 and games until Monday, Jan. 4.
Tackett called for the basketball state tournaments to be played in March with confirmation pending on final dates and venues. The board voted unanimously on the commissioner’s recommendation.
“Hopefully the KHSAA will be able to figure something out that will allow us to get back in our gyms and get some practices in and start the season in the near future,” said Hopkins County Central Athletic Director Kent Akin.
After the announcement of the adjusted dates for basketball, programs around the commonwealth began re-working their scehedules.
“It wasn’t too difficult to reschedule games,” Madisonville North Hopkin Athletic Director Brian Bivens said. “It was just a lot of phone calls and emails to different schools in the days that followed the board meeting. My coaches went to work with their schedules, and I helped as needed.”
Amid the rescheduling, the North boys basketball team picked up a return trip to the Marshall County Hoopfest on Saturday, Feb. 20 where they will play Murray High School.
“It was fun to be at Marshall last year,” Bivens said. “Looking forward to see how our guys will do this year at the event.”
Central will also have a team at Marshall County for Hoopfest as the Lady Storm are scheduled to take on Graves County on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The biggest hurdle in adjusting the schedule for basketball was scheduling the important district match ups between North, Central, Dawson Springs and Caldwell County.
“Normally, we would hold girls and boys doubleheaders for district games, but with the new guidelines on how many people we can allow in the building, we can’t do that this year,” Akin said. “Now, we have a situation like we have our boys going to North — while North sends their girls team to our place. It’s a shame that we can’t have those doubleheaders because girls teams like to stay and watch the boys games and cheer on their teams and vise versa and get those big crowds we normally get for those games.”
With Thursday’s meeting approaching and most of Kentucky in the red with COVID-19 cases, the elephant in the room is whether or not the 2020-21 winter sports season will be pushed back even further and possibly causing problems for spring sports.
During the last board meeting, the discussion of pushing spring sports to end in June or July was on the table before the decision to shorten the winter season.
“I do think we will have a season in some capacity this year,” Akin said. “The KHSAA needs the state basketball tournament to happen because that’s where a lot of their funds come from and they will do everything they can to have a spring season. The worst case scenario I can see is having a four-week long basketball season and then go straight into the state tournament.”
Even though high school sports in Kentucky are currently in limbo, a few of the surrounding states such as Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee are currently having high school competitions.
“Kentucky has done a good job in waiting to see what happens,” Akin said. “We’ve had a lot of spikes with COVID cases around the state, but it’s also good to see what’s going on in other states and learn what they’re doing wrong and especially what they’re doing right if they’re playing games right now.”
After Thursday’s meeting is adjourned, the next scheduled meeting for the KHSAA Board of Control is Thursday, Jan. 21.
