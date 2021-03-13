The high school basketball postseason is here and the guys will be taking the hardwood first at Caldwell County on Monday for the 7th District Tournament.
Madisonville North Hopkins (12-4) holds the top seed and will take on Dawson Springs (0-15) in the first game at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, while third seed Hopkins County Central (4-8) will take on host school Caldwell (7-14) in the nightcap.
The Maroons will try to defend their district and region titles as they try to pave the road back to Rupp Arena for a third straight year.
“It’s a little bit different this year,” North’s first-year head coach Jon Newton said. “Usually, other teams are playing games this last week, but with most of them shutting down and practicing this week, there might be a little game rust going into Monday. For us, we’re trying to keep everything at game speed while also working on our weaknesses.”
As some coaches have put it, district tournament time is a second season and the madness March brings to the basketball world can be felt at the high school level.
“We can’t take anybody lightly going forward,” Newton said. “I’ve told the guys that records go out the window now. Dawson has a really good scorer in Landon Pace, and a guy like that can carry a team and inspire their guys to believe. They call it March Madness for a reason and anything can happen.”
North has been hovering around the top five in the region’s power rankings, ending the regular season sitting in third behind Lyon County and Hopkinsville. The Maroons have been led by senior transfer Kale Gaither, who is averaging 19.1 points a game. Ashton Gaines is tossing in 11.2 points an outing.
North veteran Zach Tow leads the region in rebounds with 10.3 a game and has scores a tick over nine points a contest.
Despite going winless in the regular season, the Panthers realize to pull off an upset come Monday, it will come down to execution on both ends of the court.
“We’re trying to counteract Madisonville’s size and athleticism,” said Dawson’s interim head coach Charlie Pace. “We’ve got to be able to close in on shooters and ultimately get more rebounds. Rebounding has been one of our struggles all season. We’ve got to limit their possessions as much as we can and work to make sure to maximize our possessions.”
The Panthers have a few guys averaging double digits, led by Landon Pace who is averaging 26.5 point per game. Dilyn Skinner scores 12.4 per night, while Rett Nieters averages 11.7.
Central will be trying to get back into the 2nd Region Tournament for the first time since 2018, but they’ll have to go through Caldwell in first round play.
“With the district tournament, it’s pretty much everyone chasing Madisonville again,” Storm head coach Michael Fraliex said. “Caldwell played Madisonville pretty well the two times they met. They have a pretty big kid in (Jabrion) Spikes and a good shooter in (Tripp) Branch. Their point guards and their big man play their roles pretty well. We’re going to have to play physical, execute offensively and lock them down defensively.
“One of our goals is to win the district tournament,” Fraliex continued. “But if that doesn’t happen, then we want to be able to make it to the region tournament. It would be a big confidence booster for this program — especially with a lot of our guys being freshmen and sophomores this year. We probably have one of the youngest teams in the region. Getting into region would give us something going into our summer program to keep working toward.”
Although COVID-19 forced Central to quarantine twice this season — which limited the team’s games to just 12 — Fraliex still puts out a good starting five on the floor with Marcus Eaves leading the team with nearly 18 points a night.
Eaves’ veteran teammate Trevor Weldon has also been able to put up some strong offensive numbers with an average of 9.2 points per game and Drake Skeen can contribute to the offense with his 3-point shot. Most notably, Skeen dropped 34 points with nine buckets from beyond the arc in Dawson Springs last Thursday.
Another difference this year is the winner of each district gets home court advantage in the first round of the 2nd Region Tournament.
“Unlike the past couple years when Madisonville has been the heavy favorite to win the region with Kenny White, K’suan Casey and those other guys, there’s a lot of good teams in the hunt this year,” Newton said. “There’s a little added weight in winning the district this year in order to get that home court advantage in the first round.”
