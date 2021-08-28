If you ever want to start a debate, ask someone who the greatest football team was at Madisonville High School or Madisonville North Hopkins High School?
Certainly one team in that discussion has to be the 1971 football team. The ‘71 Maroons will be brought back to the campus this season — which commemorates the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest teams of all time.
To really appreciate what the Maroons did in 1971, you have to look at their history. The 1971 team was a buildup and culmination of four great years of Maroon football.
In 1965, the Maroons had gone 3-5 and went 1-8 in 1966 in the last season of head coach Bill Welborn. Dennis Sexton arrived on the scene as head coach in 1967 and the Maroons went 3-7.
In 1968 — what was to become the senior class of 1971 — entered the program as freshmen and the team turned around, going 9-2. In 1969 the team made the playoffs and finished the season 9-2.
In 1970 when this group were in their junior season, the team went 12-2. They lost the season opener to Fort Thomas Highlands 27-14 and then lost the state championship game 30-13 to the same Highland team. They won 12 games in between, including victories over rivals Mayfield and Elizabethtown in the playoffs.
There are some interesting victories along the way that are of historical significance. On November 1, 1970 in a regular season game the Maroons defeated Caldwell County 57-6. What was referred to then as the “hawg rifle or the squirrel rifle” was returned to the Maroon trophy case by virtue of the victory over the Tigers.
In those days there were only two classifications for football for most schools in the state. Today we have six classes but in those days there was Class A for the small schools and Class AA for the big schools such as Madisonville High School. The Jefferson County schools were all in a separate class to themselves.
Another interesting feature of this era was that it was very important for the Maroons to finish well in the Big Eight Conference. Interestingly the Big Eight Conference is like many conferences today as they only had seven teams but were still called the Big Eight.
This Maroon team won the Big Eight most of their years by knocking off other rivals to win the title including Daviess County, Owensboro, Owensboro Catholic, Union County, Henderson County and Henderson City.
It was interesting to see who the powerhouses were in Class AA football in the 1970s. The final poll of the 1970 season had Mayfield ranked number one, Highlands number two, Madisonville three followed by Bryan Station and Covington Holmes.
The offense of the 1971 team gets a lot of publicity in history. However, the Maroon defense recorded shutouts over Owensboro Catholic, Hopkinsville, Henderson City, Christian County and Elizabethtown.
The success of three years was then culminated with the 1971 team which was highlighted by several events. First the team opened up with another trip to Mount Sterling in the Recreation Bowl. This was August 28, 1971 and the Maroons defeated Boyd County 27-7.
An interesting footnote to the Recreation Bowl game was the social activities that went with it. A young student who was a North Hopkins nominee, April Mills Marks, was crowned Miss Recreation Bowl.
The following week the Maroons defeated Union County 34-8 in a bittersweet game. It was bittersweet because one of the stars of this four years of Maroon football was Alfred “Sonny” Collins, a future NFL running back. He was for many years the all-time leading rusher at the University of Kentucky.
Collins left the Union County game with a separation of the bones in his left ankle. Ultimately surgery was performed the next day and he was out for the season.
The Maroons went on to other significant victories losing only to Paducah Tilghman 20-7 on Homecoming night in the regular season.
In the postseason, the Maroons defeated Hopkinsville for the second time in the season shutting them out 10-0. They again eliminated Elizabethtown in the playoffs. The championship game was played November 26, 1970 and the Maroons were defeated 14-3 by state champion Lexington Bryan Station.
Sexton was head coach but the assistant coaching staff of this era went on to be among the Who’s-Who of high school athletics. Assistant coaches included Bernard Brant, David Wells, David Vanarsdale, Fred Gipson, Dennis Lampley, Tom Mayes, Jim Meyers, Pat Adams, Dwight Little, Charles Hoskins, David Satterfield and Jerry Sekerak.
It is hard to mention the team without mentioning all of the players but the seniors who were part of this four year run, in addition to Collins, included John Bassett, Mark Brashear, Larry Carney, Ned Cates, Tommy Crabtree, Larry Davis, Larry Jones, Tom Kelly, Bruce Leasure, Mike Leavell, Mike McDonald, Bobby Offutt, James Powell, Ches Riddle, Chip Riddle, Bobby Sandidge and Terry Traylor.
It is hard to believe it has been 50 years since this group of athletes left their mark on local football. However, a 50th anniversary celebration will be held on Friday, Sept. 3 when this year’s Maroon football team hosts Crittenden County.
Due to COVID issues, Athletic Director Brock Shoulders and his staff will have to limit the indoor contact. Unfortunately, they will not be able to have the pregame Hall of Fame dinner/meeting. This has always been a great event to get together with many former athletes and relive the good old days.
However, Shoulders and other members of his staff have worked hard to put together a great program for this team. They will have a tent set up under the north side of the end zone (nearest the tennis courts) and
will announce members of the team at halftime. Members of the team are asked to assemble at the north end of the end zone before halftime to be part of the recognition.
It would also help Shoulders and the others planning this ceremony if members of this team would RSVP to him at brock.shoulders@hopkins.kyschools.us or call the school and let them know if you will be able to attend this golden anniversary ceremony.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
