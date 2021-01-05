Phillip Cotton opened his head coaching career in successful fashion Monday night as high school basketball made its return to the commonwealth.
Cotton, who replaced Nancy Oldham following the 2019-20 season, guided Hopkins County Central to a 72-25 win over University Heights Academy in Hopkinsville in both teams’ season openers.
“The girls put it all together like they did in practice,” Cotton said. “They shared the ball so well, they got after it and it all came together tonight. I’m so proud of what I saw.”
Brianna Fritz led the way for Central with 19 points and Madison Grigg hit double digits with 15.
“Brianna and Madison played very well tonight,” Cotton said. “They’re our top two guards and they feed off of each other. They’re going to work together all year and they’re going to rely on each other a lot. They shot the ball well tonight.”
A big part of Central’s success was the team’s ability to defend the entire length of the floor as they showed the full court press early in the contest.
“(Coach Cotton) really likes to pressure the ball and try to get us to score on those fast breaks,” Fritz said.
The early pressure seemed to work for the Lady Storm as they got off to an early 8-0 run in the first two minutes of action with Grigg scoring the first points of the season on a 3-point basket. Central held a commanding 34-12 edge by the end of the opening frame.
The strong defense kept up in the second quarter as Central held the Lady Blazers to only five points and the Lady Storm held a 53-17 lead at the break.
With a 40-point lead to start the fourth quarter, a running clock was enforced. Central held their opponent to only two points in the final eight minutes of play to come away with the road victory.
The Lady Storm will be back in action tonight as they host Webster County for their home opener at Mortons Gap. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
