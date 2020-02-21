Hopkins County Central (9-17) ended the regular season in dramatic fashion Thursday as they came away with a 59-58 victory at home over Lyon County. Madison Grigg came up clutch with the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds of the contest.
“That’s tournament play right there,” Lady Storm head coach Nancy Oldham said. “It was an exciting game. Have to give a lot of credit. Lyon came back late, and we couldn’t buy a basket for a while there.”
Central started the game off with a 10-0 run in the first 4:15 of play. The Lady Storm led 12-6 after a quarter of action.
Central didn’t take their foot off the gas in the second as they went on a 13-2 run to start the second quarter, making Lyon County to take a timeout with 4:45 remaining until halftime and Central leading by a score of 25-8.
The Lady Lyons got back into the game with a 16-4 run in the first 4:30 of the second half to make it 34-33 Central. The Lady Storm were able to get it back together as they went on a 10-2 run to make it a 44-35 Central lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Lyons again got back to within one to make the score 46-45 Central, but Briana Fritz drained a 3-point basket to keep the Lady Storm ahead with just under six minutes remaining. Lyon was able to tie the game up 49-49 with five minutes to go in the game.
After a scoreless streak lasting 1:45 for both teams, Mercy Sutton broke the tie with a couple of free throws to make it 51-49 Central, but Lyon tied it back up with a 2-point bucket on their end of the floor. With 1:55 remaining, Lyon finally got over the hump and drained a 3-pointer to make it 54-53 Lady Lyons.
With Lyon up 58-56 and the clock under 10 seconds, Grigg took a pass at the top of the arc, let it go and hit nothing but net for three points, making Storm gym go crazy as Lyon took a timeout with Central leading 59-58 with 4.4 seconds remaining.
“(Grigg) finally has her shot back,” Oldham said. “I’m proud that she showed enough leadership calling for the ball on that play.”
Lyon County in-bounded the ball, took a 3-point attempt, but it bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded, giving Central the win.
Grigg, Sutton and Briana Fritz all ended their game with 13 points each.
Up next for Central will be the 7th District Tournament where they’ll take on Caldwell County at Madisonville North Hopkins on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
