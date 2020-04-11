I hope when people read this column several years from now that they will ask: “What was he talking about in saying social distancing?”
Unfortunately in mid-April 2020 (Easter weekend), social distancing is a word in everyone’s vocabulary. A month ago sports fans thought that in mid-April they would be talking about the start of Major League Baseball, the just concluded NCAA Basketball Tournament and the Masters Golf Tournament. Unfortunately all sports, like the entire world, are talking about staying six feet apart to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus or as we now say “social distancing.”
With no live sports now for approximately one month, what are sports fans doing to feed their need for sports? I asked some of my readers to share their ideas in the hope that it would help you find something outside of the social distancing to pass the time.
WATCHING OLD SPORTING EVENTSWith virtually no live sports to watch, many fans are watching reruns of old sporting events. Jerry Womack fits this definition. Womack describes himself as a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, a University of Kentucky basketball fan, and a Green Bay Packer football fan.
He has been spending some of his time while social distancing watching old University of Kentucky basketball games, saw the 1992 Major League Baseball playoff games when the Atlanta Braves won in a dramatic game seven, and has watched a replay of the 2011 World Series game six when his beloved St. Louis Cardinals came down to the last strike twice and still won.
Womack noted, “It is a reminder of better times. I enjoy seeing athletes I had forgotten about at their finest hour.”
Local National Basketball Association (NBA) fan Kyle VanLeer of Providence is similarly interested in catching up on some of his heroes who are no longer playing basketball. VanLeer is one of the most avid NBA fans in our area and is an unabashed Los Angeles Laker and Kobe Bryant fan.
VanLeer gave a good recommendation for local sports fans noting that he watches a lot of old Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan highlights. He also watches a Stephen Jackson/Matt Barnes show on the Showtime network called “All the Smoke.”
VanLeer said, “I like that they interview NBA players and ask them about their toughest match ups and what they have been doing since retirement”.
READ A BOOKI realize that many people are still working full time in professions such as the medical field, trucking and grocery stores. However, for many people who are still working, they can no longer watch sporting events or go to sporting events on nights or when they are off work.
One recommendation came from current Hopkins County School Board member Susanne Wolford. Wolford started her educational career as a high school English teacher.
Wolford gave a great recommendation noting, “A good book about overcoming challenges is ‘The Boys in the Boat’.” She noted that the book was about nine Americans in their quest for gold medals at the 1936 Olympics, noting, “It is especially timely since the Olympics have been postponed until 2021.”
I will also put out a plug for a book that I recently ordered on Amazon. I rarely use Amazon as I try to support our local businesses and independent book stores in our area but with many closures and limited hours, I broke down and used Amazon to purchase a great sports book.
The book is the story of Adolph Rupp written by former Webster County Trojan and Murray State University History Professor Dr. Duane Bolin.
Whether you are a basketball fan or not, I think you will find the history in this book quite interesting and it probably merits a whole separate column on a different day and time.
WATCH A SPORTS MOVIEI realize Capital Eight Movie Theater is currently closed but it will return in the future. In the meantime you have unlimited movies through television and I had to get a recommendation from “Mr. Movie” in our area, David Brooks.
Brooks got his start going to movie theaters in 1949 when his dad was the manager of the Earl Theater in Earlington. From working there as a teenager until it eventually closed, he has always been involved in going to and working at movie theaters.
Brooks started work at the Capital Eight Theater in Madisonville in 2002 and has worked in all different positions from supervisor to manager during his 18 plus years there.
Brooks recommended for sports fans is simple, noting: “You need to watch the movie Field of Dreams. It brings back great memories of a simpler time and we need that in our current crisis.”
I am no movie critic like David Brooks, but I will add another movie to the mix and that is a movie that I have seen in the last couple of weeks while we have been social distancing called The Pride of the Yankees.
This was a 1942 film starring Gary Cooper and Theresa Wright and was a tribute to Yankee first baseman Lou Gehrig, who died at age 37 from a disease that now bears his name.
The movie was released during World War II shortly after Gehrig’s death and an interesting note to the movie is one of the major stars playing himself in the movie was the legendary Babe Ruth.
My hope is that whether you are a sports fan or not, that you will find something to entertain you and pass the time during the COVID-19 crisis. As I have said before, sports will return although it may have some different aspects than what we remember. Let’s do hope, however, that the term social distancing will be part of our history in the future and we can go back to enjoying sports either as a fan or a participant.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. He can be reached by email at kcartwright@feptc.com.
