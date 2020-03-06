Madisonville North Hopkins (28-1) will be taking on a talented Webster County team tonight at Christian County in the semis of the girls’ 2nd Region tournament.
And as the field gets smaller, the competition gets tougher.
“Webster is a scrappy team,” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “They move the ball well. We need to play good defense. We out-size them a little bit at most positions, so if we rebound and stay disciplined on the defensive end, we’ll see how it comes out.”
North hosted the Lady Trojans earlier this season back on Dec. 13 with the Lady Maroons winning, 44-39.
In the first half of the season, Webster struggled going 4-8 in their first 12 games. But they were able to turn it around, losing only two more games for the remainder of the season to give them a 17-10 record going into tonight and back firmly into the conversation of who’s going to win the region.
Both late season losses were to Henderson County, who Webster beat, 58-51, in the 6th District Championship just last Tuesday.
Webster is led by Marissa Austin, who’s averaging 22.5 ppg. But when the Lady Trojans played North during their early season struggles, they were missing Raigan Price, who was out with mono at the time, and she’s averaging 11.4 ppg through 14 games.
“We’re going to work on not fouling (Austin),” Courtney Peyton said. “She gets a lot of her points from the free throw line so if we can keep her off of there, maybe we can hold her down a little. We also know that she likes to shoot 3s so we’ll have to guard her there too.”
North is preparing for Price as well.
“(Price) brings another element inside the paint,” Duvall said. “They now have a little bit of a post game with her. But basically they’re the same team we faced, and we’ve gotten better since early December.”
In the regular season meeting, North’s Camryn LaGrange had 14 points, just below her current average of 16, while Courtney and Lindsey Peyton, who recently committed to Brescia University to play basketball and softball, scored 11 points each in that game.
“I’m ready for this game,” LaGrange said. “This is our time to prove ourselves. Last time we faced Webster it was early in the year and we played sloppy, but we’ve gained our confidence this year and we’re going to play with that confidence.”
Along with the North vs. Webster game tonight, Trigg County will take on defending region champion Henderson County in the night cap and the winners of both games will play in the region championship tomorrow. North and Webster will tipoff at 6 p.m. Trigg and Henderson are scheduled for a 7:30 tip tonight. The title game will start at 6 p.m. tomorrow, with all games being played at Christian County High School.
