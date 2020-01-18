By Staff Report
Freshman Marcus Eaves scored a season-high 22 points to help guide Hopkins Central to their second win of the year Thursday night.
Eaves came off the bench to spark the Storm to the 72-45 victory over Livingston Central in front of the home crowd.
“It was one of those nights,” Eaves said. “I saw that they were attacking early, and I was able to get to the free throw line.”
Eaves was almost perfect from the charity stripe, making eight out of nine.
John Miller added 12 points, while Sam Almon and Blasin Moore recorded 10 points each.
With Central leading comfortably 66-37 with about three minutes remaining in the fourth, some excitement was stirring around the Central gym as the student section was chanting for Trae Barber to be put into the game. With two minutes to go, head coach Michael Fraliex granted the students’ request and put the senior on the court.
In the final minute, Barber made a two-point bucket and the Storm bench and student section erupted.
“Trae has become sort of a fan-favorite in the student section,” Fraliex said. “That’s something that I wanted to bring back to Central, and that’s the energy that was in this gym.”
Also in action on Thursday night, the Dawson Springs Lady Panthers (4-11) were playing Lyon County (8-9) in the semifinal round of the 2nd Region All-A Classic. Dawson had a first-round bye in the tournament, but they ended up losing 48-42 to the Lady Lyons.
Brooklyn Clark ended her night with 26 points.
Dawson will host the final round of the 2nd Region All-A Classic as Lyon County will take on Caldwell County today at 4 p.m. The Lady Panthers will also play today at Fulton City at 1 p.m.
