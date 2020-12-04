The postseason accolades for cross country keep coming in as the all-area awards were announced by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Association.
Madisonville North Hopkins’ Jackson Watts was named High School Boys Runner of the Year after taking the Class 3A, First Region Championship and the KHSAA Class 3A State Championship this fall.
Watts was also named First-Team All-Area for high school boys and Class 3A Boys Runner of the Year for KTCCCA Area 1. He recently committed to the University of Kentucky to continue his cross country career with the Wildcats.
Watts wasn’t the only Maroon honored as Drew Burden and Tyler Bruner-Deaton were named Second-Team All-Area and Joy Alexander was named First-Team All-Area for high school girls.
Watts, Burden and Bruner-Deaton were also named Class 3A All-Area Team for the boys and Alexander was named to the girls All-Area Team for Class 3A.
Dawson Springs also received some awards after the boys team finish first in the Class A First Region meet with Caleb Garrett, Tyler Hale, Yosiuah McCune, Ethan Osborne and Lucas Osborne named to the Class A Boys All-Area Team.
Dawson cross country coach and athletic director Rhonda Simpson was named Class A Boys Coach of the Year, while North cross country coach Michael Watts received the same honor for Class 3A.
KTCCCA Area 1 consists of cross country programs in the counties of Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Union, Trigg and Webster.
