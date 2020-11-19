The KHSAA Board of Control voted unanimously on Wednesday via Zoom that the start of basketball and winter sports in Kentucky will be moved to Monday, Jan. 4.
As of Wednesday, the basketball season will be shortened with the state tournament still being played in the middle of March at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
“I thought it was a good move for the board to delay the start of basketball to Jan. 4,” Hopkins County Central athletic director Kent Akin said. “We’re currently back in Phase Two while some other schools in our area are completely shut down. It gives us a few extra weeks to get some practices in and figure out schedules.”
The decision on whether or not to let teams practice is still up to the school districts. Hopkins County schools are currently allowed to practice in small groups of nine players and one coach.
“I cannot in clear conscience recommend that we start basketball on Monday,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said. “Basketball is the lifeblood of our state.”
The general consensus among the board members was Tackett’s recommendation of starting the season on Jan. 4, but then came the debate of shortening the season and have the state championship in March or extending the season into April or May, which would start a domino effect into spring sports possibly going into June and July.
Tackett expressed that because the 2020 basketball state tournaments were canceled, it was important that the KHSAA has a state tournament this year as a way to celebrate having a full season amid these uncertain times. Tentative dates for the state tournament are the weeks of March 15 and March 22. The board will meet in December for confirmation on those dates.
“The board was spot on that it’s for the kids,” Madisonville North Hopkins AD Brian Bivens said. “Our kids missed out on the opportunity to go to the state tournament last year and it’s great that they’re trying to make it happen this year.”
The reason the board went with the shortened season ending in March is so there isn’t as much scheduling conflicts with spring sports.
“We stuck to the fact that we’re going to preserve the spring,” Tackett said. “We don’t want a spring of 2020 ever again.”
Along with basketball, swimming and other winter sports will also start on Jan. 4.
After reviewing all of the other fall sports, who seasons just wrapped up, the board also discussed football, with the playoffs set to kick off on Friday. Tackett said during the meeting that football was impacted the most by COVID cancellations with 60 district games canceled across the state this season due to the pandemic. However, Tackett confirmed that the postseason will still be played and with the state championship still at Kroger Field in Lexington.
“The weekend of Nov. 19 was brought up as a possible make-up day for University of Kentucky football,” Tackett said. “If that comes up we will be able to play the championship games on Friday and Sunday since schools will not be in session then.”
