Dawson Springs kicked off the last week of the regular season on Monday with a tough test at home as the Lyon County Lady Lyons came to town and walked away with a 72-35 victory.
“Coach Jeff Doom has been coaching for a long time, and he’s got a great group of girls over there,” Dawson head coach Amanda Scott said. “I think they’ll go far in the region tournament. I knew it would be rough going into this week since we lost two of my best rebounders (Brylee Spurlin and Madelyn Huddleston) to injury. I knew the roster was going to be limited. Our defense did very well in the first quarter, but then we started to get fatigued.”
Offensively, Gracie Harper led the team in scoring with 15 points while Abby Ward scored 10 points.
“Gracie has been growing in confidence,” Scott said. “Abby was struggling a little bit and she was getting down on herself. I kept telling her that she needs that short-term memory loss and not get down on herself. I thought Gracie was giving 110% — and that’s how she was able to get points off of some steals that she had. She’s growing everyday.”
Scott also gave some credit to girls that haven’t seen much varsity playing time.
“I was impressed with Maddie Back,” Scott said. “She’s had very limited varsity minutes, and I think she came in and did a great job. She gave us a little spark on the court.”
Lyon County (15-7) came in as one of the top five teams in the 2nd Region, but Dawson (2-12) was able to keep pace in the first quarter as it was 13-9 Lady Lyons after eight minutes.
However, Lyon went on a 10-0 run in the first 2:10 to extend their lead to 23-9 and went into halftime up 35-19 over the Lady Panthers.
Lyon put it in cruise control through the second half, going up 53-29 at the end of the third and came away with the victory.
The Lady Panthers have a couple more games on the docket to wrap up the regular season as they have a couple of 6 p.m. games against Livingston Central tonight in Dawson and at Trigg County on Friday night.
Lyon County (15-7)13 22 18 19 — 72
Collins 30; Smith 20; Butler 7; Defew 6; Wynn 5; Matthews 2; Perry 2
Dawson Springs (2-12)9 10 10 6 — 35
Harper 15; Ward 10; Drennan 5; Oldham 3; Hoffhines 2
