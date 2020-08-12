The Madisonville North Hopkins boys high school tennis team held its annual banquet Monday night at the school’s new tennis courts.
The banquet also served as an opportunity to recognize and thank the group that made the new courts possible — the Hopkins County Board of Education and a group of parents and businesses that contributed to the project.
Head coach Bryan Fazenbaker had the highest praise for the board members and for the donors.
“A project of this magnitude doesn’t get off the ground without support from the top, including Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby and Board Chairman (at the time) J.W. Durst,” said Fazenbaker. “And it doesn’t get across the finish line without the oversight expertise of Assistant Supt. Marty Cline and the Director of Facilities George Jones. A truly gifted group.”
Fazenbaker recognized several individual donors, some whose sons were on the team, and one who played tennis for the Maroons in the 70s. The corporate donors, First United Bank and Alliance Coal were also recognized.
Fazenbaker played tennis for the Maroons and for coach Charlie Hoskins in the late 70s and early 80s. Hoskins was in attendance Monday night.
“Charlie told me a few minutes ago how excited they were 50 years ago when the original courts at the school were built,” Fazenbaker said. “He was the school’s first tennis coach. That’s precisely how we feel today. Excited, thankful, and blessed.”
The older courts at the school did not have lights, which meant the boys and girls teams would have to move off campus to practice and complete matches at night.
“The community college has been incredibly generous with their tennis courts, allowing the high school’s teams to practice and play matches at the college,’ Fazenbaker said. “The players and teams are more visible to their peers when they are able to remain on campus to play. The visibility helps the program’s popularity.”
The boys tennis teams have enjoyed unprecedented success over the last three years.
“Our first match in 2016 was against Owensboro Catholic. We lost all nine matches,” he said. “Our six singles matches were all 0-6. In our three doubles matches, we won a combined four games.”
Senior Seth Daniel was on the team then.
“That was a miserable match. But one we never forgot,” said Daniels, who played singles and doubles in that match.
Since then, the team has come full circle and become one of the best teams in western Kentucky and Daniels has been an integral part of that success. In 2019, the Maroons defeated Catholic 6-3.
“Catholic has always had a tremendous tennis program. Noel Clayton is a class act and fantastic coach,” Fazenbaker said. “They are an excellent measuring stick for a tennis program.”
The night also featured a surprise of sorts for the team that only took the courts once this year due to the coronavirus.
“Two years ago, when they won the school’s first regional championship in boys tennis, I handmade each one of them walnut replicas of the regional championship trophy and committed to them to repeat the feat any year they won regionals,” Fazenbaker said. “We were upset last year and came in runner-up.”
The players received store bought runner-up trophies from the coach in 2019. This year the Maroons were the overwhelming favorites to win regionals.
“I fully expected all six players to qualify for state — a rare feat,” he said. “They’ve gone undefeated in regional play the past two years and only lost to one regional team in 2017. Had it not been for the virus, they would have gone three consecutive years without a regional regular season loss, I humbly but confidently believe. There was no way I was going to let the virus stop them from receiving the handmade regional trophy. My son-in-law gave me several board feet of Ipe or Brazilian Walnut, which was perfect for the trophies. They each received COVID-19 Projected Regional Champion trophies.”
The keys to the team’s success have been seniors Daniel and Tanner Ray. Daniel recruited Ray to come to a tennis camp Fazenbaker held in the summer of 2016. Ray fell in love with tennis and never looked back. The pair played doubles together last year, only losing one regular season match before stumbling at regionals.
“They made a very common mistake, they completed dominated a team from Henderson mid-season. I took my number two doubles team to play the Henderson team the second time for potential seeding reasons,” Fazenbaker explained. “My number two team beat them. They easily advance to the regional semi-finals match, and Tanner and Seth overlooked them. The Henderson team got hot on their home courts, and the rest is history. I was very proud of them, however. They redeemed themselves at state winning their first round match before bowing out in a competitive match against a strong three-seeded St. X team.”
Even without the benefit of a senior season, when players typically play their best tennis, the senior duo’s records are notable. Ray, who was named First-Team All-State in 2020, had a career 29-10 singles record while playing number one or two for the past two seasons.
Ray was undefeated in singles play in 2019 while playing the two spot. His doubles record is even more impressive at 32-8. Ray only lost one doubles match in his career to a regional foe. Ray’s combined career record is 61-18. Daniels played for seven seasons for the Maroons and had a nearly identical record to Ray. His career singles record was 26-14. His doubles record was 28-7, with a combined career record of 54-21.
“Seth and Tanner — and 2019 graduate Kyle Hart — were the hardest workers I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching. Their commitment, sacrifice and sheer determination are what propelled them to become the two best players in Region 2 in 2020,” Fazenbaker said.
Ray and Daniel were joined on the beautiful maroon and grey courts by fellow seniors Jack Dodds, Cameron Walker, Norwegian exchange-student Karson Lind, Karson Teel, and several underclassmen.
The future of Maroon tennis is indeed bright, and the lights on the new courts will only help the talent shine for years to come.
