Dawson Springs is still in search of their first win of the season as the Panthers were handed a 71-58 setback at Christian Fellowship on Monday.
Despite the slow start, senior Landon Pace kept up his strong offensive production as he recorded 31 points on Monday and he went 9-for-10 from the free throw line. Austin Skinner also hit double figures with 14 points in the loss.
Dawson (0-4) had the lead at the end of the first quarter with the score 13-8 Panthers, but Fellowship would get back in the game and go into halftime up by one at 30-29.
The Panthers knotted it back up at the end of the third quarter as the game was tied at 44 going into the final eight minutes, but Dawson would get outscored 27-14 in the fourth as they were handed the defeat.
Dawson was supposed to head back out west to Paducah on Tuesday to play St. Mary, but that game was called off since St. Mary is in quarantine. The next scheduled contest for is a 7:15 p.m. date with McLean County at home on Thursday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.