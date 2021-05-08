Another day, another rainout this week while Hopkins County Central baseball and Madisonville North Hopkins softball were on the road Friday.
Softball
On Friday morning, Hopkins Central’s softball field was flooded and unplayable. The Lady Storm were supposed to host Owensboro. Their next scheduled game is Monday as they host a 6 p.m. tilt with Union County.
Warren East 10, Madisonville North Hopkins 5: Despite giving up four runs in the first and five more in the fifth, the Lady Maroons showed some fight down the stretch, but came up five runs short in Bowling Green on Friday.
Paige Patterson threw all six innings for North, giving up two earned runs on six hits including a long ball.
With North down 5-0 in the fourth, Brenna Sherman got North on the board with a two-run home run to center. Sherman ended her night going 2-for-4 with three RBI’s. Patterson also hit one over the fence to lead off the seventh.
Baseball
Mayfield 23, Hopkins County Central 8 (4 innings): Central started out with a 1-0 lead, but it didn’t last long as the Cardinals exploded for 10 runs in the first and didn’t look back.
After Mayfield scored a run on a solo shot in the second, Central responded with seven runs to make it 11-8 Mayfield in the third. But in the bottom half of the frame, Mayfield put nine runs on the board and three more in the fourth to end it early.
Logan Scarbrough was handed the loss as he couldn’t get out of the first inning recording only two outs. Tyler McKinney came in relief for Central.
