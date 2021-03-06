After smooth sailing for the past couple of weeks, COVID-19 has reared its ugly head once again for local high school athletics.
On Thursday the Hopkins County Central girls basketball team was once again placed into quarantine after getting exposed to the virus during their game at Madisonville North Hopkins on Monday, meaning the Lady Maroons are also in quarantine.
Then on Friday afternoon, 7th District athletic directors as well as AD’s and coaches within North and Central held discussions regarding the 7th District Tournament at Caldwell County set to get underway on Monday, March 15 as well as the remainder of the boys’ basketball regular season.
North ultimately decided to cancel their remaining regular season boys games.
“We decided the best course of action was to cancel the rest of our regular season games effective immediately,” North AD Brian Bivens said. “This will affect our scheduled games against Lyon County (tonight) and Paducah Tilghman on Monday.”
“I just met with the guys and we thought it was for the best — especially with the girls getting shut down,” Maroon head coach Jon Newton said. “We want to limit our exposure to the virus and use next week to prepare for the 7th District Tournament and the postseason.”
North was scheduled to have their homecoming tonight against Lyon County, but that has been moved to the week of March 22 with an exact date to be determined.
As for Central, next week remained up in the air for the Storm as of Friday afternoon. The Storm are scheduled to play Caldwell County on Monday, Marshall County Tuesday and Christian Fellowship on Thursday all on the road.
“With our girls getting quarantined, that makes me a little leery about traveling next week right before district,” head coach Michael Fraliex said after Central’s game at Dawson Springs on Thursday. “If you get hit with COVID next week, you’re not going to be able to play in the district tournament. I’ll talk to the guys and see what we should do and make some decisions with the administration.”
Earlier on Friday, the schedule for the 7th District Tournament at Caldwell County was altered to accommodate the North and Central girls quarantines. The new schedule has the boys playing Monday, March 15 with Madisonville vs. Dawson Springs at 5:30 p.m. followed by Caldwell vs. Central and the boys championship is moved to Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The girls will now play on Thursday and Friday, with Central vs. Dawson at 5:30 p.m. followed by Caldwell vs. North on Thursday and the finals will be played the following night at 6 p.m.
