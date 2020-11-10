Girls SoccerMadisonville North Hopkins’ Olivia Burris was named one of 77 winners across Kentucky for the 26th annual Acceptance Insurance Heisman Trophy Trust High School Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to accomplished, community-minded high school senior student-athletes.
In the 2020 season, Burris recorded one goal and one assist in 18 games for the Lady Maroons as they won their first 2nd Region Championship since 2014.
Baseball
The Madisonville Miners and the Ohio Valley League announced their 2021 schedule on Monday. The Miners have not played a game since July 27, 2019 as the entire 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.
Madisonville will open the season on Friday, June 4 at the Franklin Duelers and their home opener will be on Saturday, June 5 as the Miners will host the Dubois County Bombers.
Along with the 2021 schedule, the OVL announced a division realignment with the addition of the Full Count Rhythm in Hendersonville, Tenn. There will be two five-team divisions; North and South. The Miners will be in the North division with Dubois County, Henderson, Muhlenberg County and Owensboro while the South will consist of Franklin, Full Count, Fulton, Hopkinsville and Paducah.
All 10 teams will play in the postseason with the fourth- and fifth-place teams in each division play one winner-take-all game followed by a best two out of three series in subsequent rounds. The Championship Series should conclude by Sunday, Aug. 8.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.