Madisonville North Hopkins (4-5-2) capped off their home schedule with a 10-0 win over Muhlenberg County (2-7-0) Monday via the 10-goal mercy rule with 30 minutes remaining in the second half.
The victory was the first for North since their Sept. 22 match against Daviess County.
Even though the Lady Maroons easily won the match, they used Monday’s contest to help better prepare for the upcoming 7th District Tournament at Hopkins County Central next week. The Lady Maroons will face the Lady Storm in the opening round on Oct. 13.
“We’ve lost so many games, and we scheduled this game late last week,” North head coach John Tichenor said. “The way I looked at it was would we rather play Muhlenberg County or practice. I thought we might be better off playing Muhlenberg.”
On the pitch, senior captain Kylee Coyle felt like the Lady Maroons benefited from the game experience.
“It was one of our first games that we were able to connect passes,” Coyle said. “We worked together as a team from defense to offense, we included our goalie in the offensive attack. It just felt good tonight.”
Lillie Carman led the offense on Monday with a hat trick, scoring two of her goals in the first half. Kennedy Justice had two goals and Ella Knight had two, with her older sister Lillie Knight picking up an assist on her second goal right before halftime to put North up 7-0 going into the break.
Emma Peyton, Lily Pluimer and Shayla Embry rounded out the scoring with Embry putting the final goal in the net to secure the win.
“We’ve talked about execution all year,” Tichenor said. “Executing our passes, finishing them with goals, if possible. I thought we did what we had to do tonight.”
North will travel to Marshall County to finish the regular season on Thursday with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
