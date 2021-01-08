Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Owensboro Catholic- 4:30 p.m.
Monday
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs vs. Trigg County- 6 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at South Warren- 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 7:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs vs. Crittenden County- 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central at McLean County- 7:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.