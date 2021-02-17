It should come as no surprise that both Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central had games scheduled for Tuesday called off due to weather.
With more snow forecasted to hit Hopkins County later this week, it leaves the rest of the scheduled games over the next few days up in the air.
“We haven’t canceled anything for the rest of this week yet,” Central Athletic Director Kent Akin said. “I don’t really have any high hopes for getting any games in with the weather.”
Both the Central girls and the North boys are supposed to make the trip to Marshall County this week for the annual Hoopfest. The event usually hosts elite high school basketball teams from across the nation, but due to the pandemic, the scope had to be narrowed down to just Kentucky schools. The Lady Storm are scheduled to play Graves County Thursday and the Maroons penciled in Murray for Saturday.
“The kids were excited to be able to play at Hoopfest,” Akin said. “If it gets canceled, it will be a let down. But these kids have been resilient this year.”
Central did announce some makeup dates for the Storm basketball team, who were supposed to come out of quarantine this week. The Storm’s scheduled 7th District contest against Caldwell County for Friday has been moved to Thursday, March 11. Central will also play at Dawson Springs on Thursday, March 4.
The Lady Storm have also added a game for Monday, March 8 against Christian County in Mortons Gap. No makeup dates for their second games against Dawson and Madisonville or either of their district games against Caldwell have been announced.
