Madisonville North Hopkins (2-1) showed some heart in the second half Tuesday night as they came from behind to take down Warren Central, 54-47, in front of a few hometown fans.
“I challenged the guys at halftime,” North head coach Jon Newton said. “I didn’t like our toughness and how we were executing in the first half. I asked them if this is the team that we’re going to be this season? If we’re going to go down this route, it’s going to be a long season, or are we going to man up and play the way I know we can play — and I saw that in the second half.
“We finally saw some production from our post,” Newton continued. “Brytton Walker, Zach Tow and Ashton Gaines really stepped up in the fourth quarter. Walker set the tone for us and Tow got it going in the third quarter. It was a great team effort across the board.”
Maroon fans may remember that these two teams were supposed to face each other at Rupp Arena back in March, 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the state tournament. In the previous postseason, the Dragons knocked off the Maroons in the second round of the state tournament.
“I took this game because Warren Central is tough competition,” Newton said. “You don’t take games for certain victories. I took this game to challenge us and for us to compete. I’m thankful that coach (William) Unseld took this game, they have a team that’s on the board to go to Rupp Arena year in and year out.”
Warren Central (0-1) got out to a 17-12 lead through the first eight minutes of play and extended their edge to 29-18 with less than two minutes until halftime. The Dragons went into the break with a 30-22 advantage.
Madisonville started to claw their way back into the game and cut Warren Central lead to 37-34 with 2:45 to go in the third. After the Dragons made a basket on their end, Destin Cheirs made it a one-score game by sinking a three-point bucket at the buzzer to make it 39-37 Warren Central going into the fourth.
North eventually took the lead on a couple of free throws converted by Kale Gaither to make it 40-39 Maroons with 6:15 remaining. After both teams traded the baskets, Gaines hit a couple of field goals to put the Maroons back out in front 47-44 with 2:44 to go in regulation. Gaines and Danye Frazier then extended the North lead to 51-44.
When it was all said and done, Gaines led the offense with 16 points — with half of his points coming down the stretch in the fourth quarter. Gaither ended his night with 14 points — making four of five free throws in the final eight minutes and Frazier was also in double figures with 10 points.
While the Maroons came back to win over Warren Central, Lyon County defeated University Heights 79-77 in the first round of the 2nd Region All “A” Tournament in Eddyville.
Since Dawson Springs is in quarantine, the Lyons will automatically advance to the next round of the All A, meaning they will not be able to play North Saturday. Newton said after the game that he will work with Lyon County to reschedule and will try to pick up a new opponent for this weekend.
