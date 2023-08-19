The Lady Maroons beat Hopkinsville at home Thursday night in a one-sided 8-0 match.
Goal scorers were Madison Hill with four, Shelby Chandler with one, Kailey Barber with one, Hadley Hodges with one, McKinley Wilson with one goal and one assist, Hannah McKinsey with one assist. Goal keeper Kaytee Parish had one save and recorded the shut out.
“We started slow and struggle to executive our style of play,” Maroons Head Coach John Tichenor said. “However, once we scored the first goal then goals came quick and in bunches. I thought we really played well at times, but we need to put together a full 80 minutes of solid play. We are much better than we were at the start of the season, but, there is still much room for improvement with this team.”
North will host South Warren, Monday evening at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
