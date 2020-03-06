After a 22-3 season a year ago, it’s hard to visualize much room for improvement. But according to the Maroons boys’ head tennis coach Bryan Fazenbaker, this year should be a very special season.
“We had an exceptional year in 2019. The record alone will be hard to beat. We won our first team tournament we’ve ever competed in, the KYHSTCA Sectional. We were undefeated in regional play,” he said. “And we sent a record number of players to state (three of a possible six). But we fell short on one goal — we did not win regionals and that’s my fault. My top guys hadn’t dealt with adversity all season, and when confronted with it, they didn’t handle it as well as they should have. Because they weren’t prepared. That won’t happen this year.”
Fazenbaker has arranged a highly-ambitious schedule for his senior laden squad. They will travel to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, for the first part of Spring Break to compete against two local high school teams.
Upon their return, the Maroons will compete in the prestigious North Laurel Tennis Classic in London, Kentucky against seven teams from across the commonwealth. They will defend their KYHSTCA Sectional title, and will play virtually every quality high school program in western Kentucky.
“If my crystal ball is right, this year will make our third consecutive year without a regular season loss in our region, and two regional runnerup and two regional championships,” according to Fazenbaker.
The Maroons will be relying on the experienced veterans on the team.
“I’m not pulling a Joe Namath, but thus far I honestly haven’t seen anyone who can beat us. Of course one twisted ankle at the wrong time could derail that prediction. But this team is something special,” Fazenbaker said. “Some of these guys have been on the team since I took over the helm five years ago. I’ve never coached a team they weren’t on. They will go down as the most successful players that have ever played for North and have set the bar extremely high for future players and teams.”
North is led by senior Tanner Ray, who has been on the team for four years.
“He is a pitbull,” Fazenbaker said. “He runs down every ball, and now has a serve to compliment the rest of his game. I believe he’s the best player to ever play for North. His record speaks for itself, and he could become the first regional singles champion North has ever had.”
North’s number two player and number one doubles player is Seth Daniel, a veteran of seven seasons on the squad.
“I never dreamed Seth would develop into such a fine player when he first took lessons from me seven years ago. He didn’t speak for two years. But he’s put the work in and has really become an exceptional player.”
The remainder of the team includes juniors Nathaniel Crick and Josh Plain, senior Jack Dodds, junior Tony Popescu, sophomore Aidan Brummer, seniors Cameron Walker, Simen Lind and Karson Teel, and sophomore Caleb McLean.
