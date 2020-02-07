Hopkins County Central athletic director Kent Akin has been named 2nd Region AD of the Year by the Athletic Directors Association.
Former Central AD and current Lady Storm basketball head coach Nancy Oldham said the following in a written statement to The Messenger.
“(Akin) is very professional, works hard and truly cares about the student athletes, coaches and faculty at Hopkins County Central.”
Akin has been Central’s AD for the past four years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.