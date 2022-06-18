Fans in attendance at Thursday night’s Madisonville Miners game against Henderson got to see a familiar face dressed out for his first game in yellow.
Recent Madisonville-North Hopkins graduate Landon Cline joined the Miners earlier this week following a month-long break after graduation. He went for two innings in his first game, giving up three hits and four runs against the Henderson Flash.
During his senior campaign with the Maroons, Cline led Madisonville in starts (11) and strikeouts (46), and came up just one inning short of pitching the most innings with 37. He also hit a .313 and played first base for the Maroons when he wasn’t on the mound.
He joins the Miners about a quarter of the way through their season. They are currently ranked third in the OVL North at 6-8.
Cline will be a freshman at Southeastern Illinois College in the fall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.