The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches named Madisonville North Hopkins’ Courtney Peyton and K’suan Casey 2nd Region Player of the Year runner-up for girls and boys, respectively.
With the honor, Peyton and Casey are now eligible to tryout for the Kentucky vs. Indiana All-Star Game.
Boys Basketball Hopkins County Central 66, Todd County Central 56Central ended a three-game losing streak on Monday, improving their overall record to 8-18.
John Miller led the offense with 19 points, Sam Almon had 14, Marcus Eaves recorded 13 and Blasin Moore had 10 points.
Crittenden County 86, Dawson Springs 80Dawson suffered their third loss in a row in a close game at home, dropping the Panthers’ record to 12-17.
Skyler Clark scored 29 points for Dawson, Landon Pace added 18 and Braxton Cotton had 17.
