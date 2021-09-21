Both Madisonville North Hopkins golf teams were in Lexington over the weekend as they hit the links at the University Club of Kentucky for the 2021 All-State Championship.
Meanwhile, ack home in Madisonville, North hosted their annual Donley Classic in boys soccer with the Maroons picking up a couple of victories.
Boys GolfNorth senior Jackson Hill finished ninth in the two-day tournament at two-under par. Hill had an excellent first round on Saturday on the Wildcat Course as he birdied three of his final seven holes to give him a three-under 68 on the day.
On Sunday, the tournament moved over to the Big Blue Course where he shot a one-over 73 for a two-day total of 141. Taylor County’s Luke Coyle took home the championship shooting 11-under. Overall, North finished 14th out of the field of 15 teams with a team score of +82. Madison Central won the team title with a score of -3.
Girls Golf
In the girls tournament, the Lady Maroons finished fourth with a score of +83 with Marshall County winning the team championship at +48. North was lead by Karra Tucker’s 11th place finish with a 10-over, two-day total. Kaitlyn Zeiba placed in a tie for 17th place, two strokes behind her teammate. Marshall County’s Trinity Beth won the individual championship in a playoff at one-over par.
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 5, Greenwood 4: North kicked off the Donley Classic with a win over Greenwood Saturday morning as Logan Terry kicked the game-winning goal late in the match. J.J. Brown and Sam Dodds also scored for the Maroons and Eli Redpath had a pair of scores in the win.
Madisonville North Hopkins 5, Bullitt East 3: North won the nightcap on Saturday with Redpath and Terry each scoring two goals while Terry recorded three assists for the game. Brown also scored and had an assist in the match.
Madisonville will host the Lady Donley Classic this weekend.
