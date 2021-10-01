After opening the district portion of the schedule with a road loss a week ago, Madisonville North Hopkins looks to bounce back tonight as they host rival Hopkinsville.
“District play is important,” North head coach Chris Price said. “We let last week at Calloway slip away and that gave us a sour taste in our mouth. We’re looking to wash it out with a win against Hoptown. We’ve got to watch out for some guys like Daisjuan Mercer. He’s a Division I type of guy. But really it all comes down to us, and I like what I saw last week.”
Mercer is the Tigers’ top pass catcher with 617 receiving yards and three touchdowns thus far.
One of the things coach Price liked last week was the play of Trevin Smith.
“Trevin had a tremendous game last week,” Price said. “He had a kickoff return for a touchdown, three carries for 63 yards and a rushing touchdown and two catches. He was everywhere last week, and I want to see more of that.”
Price also said he’s liked the play of his two quarterbacks — Wyatt Coleman and James Davis — through the first six games.
“I’ll keep that rotation of Wyatt and James,” Price said. “James did a great job coming in relief for Wyatt last week, but there’s been times where it’s been the other way around. We just go with whoever has the hot hand at the moment.”
The ball will be kicked at 7 p.m. at Maroon Stadium.
