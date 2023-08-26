Madisonville-North girls soccer game originally slated for today has been canceled. According to Head Coach, John Tichenor, he says Calloway canceled because they are playing in the 2A State Tournament this weekend.
The Lady Maroons will play Monday night at Christian County, varsity only, starting at 6 p.m.
