Patterson makes college softball debut
The Messenger will periodically check in on athletes from Hopkins County that are playing at the next level.
This week, former North football player Jeremy Clark made a huge impact in week two of the XFL season for the Seattle Dragons, and former Lady Maroon pitcher Courtney Patterson got in the circle for the first time in college this past weekend.
Pro FootballIn a stadium that usually hosts Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks on Sundays, the Seattle Dragons played their home opener against the Tampa Bay Vipers on Saturday. Thanks to Clark and the Seattle defense, the team secured a 17-9 win. Clark was in the mix from the beginning with an interception in the first quarter. He also drew an offensive pass interference penalty in the endzone to prevent a late touchdown by the Vipers in the fourth quarter.
College Softball
Patterson got in the circle for the Campbellsville Tigers in the fourth inning of their season opener at Brescia, where Campbellsville posted a 7-0 win. The freshman tossed four shutout innings in relief, striking out three batters and walking one. Patterson only gave up two hits in her first college outing.
Alabama played in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational over the weekend in Clearwater, Fla. where the Crimson Tide went 3-2. Former Lady Maroon Kaylee Tow went 2-for-3 in Thursday’s win over Washington and hit a three-run homer Friday in the 9-1 win over USF.
Kentucky went out west to play in the Littlewood Classic hosted by Arizona State. Mallory Peyton went 2-for-4 with 3 RBI’s in the Lady Cats first game against Boise State, which they won 16-14. Peyton struggled against host ASU, but knocked in two runs in a 1-for-3 effort against Illinois State. She turned it around Sunday against Detroit Mercy going 3-for-4 with a couple of RBI’s in UK’s 15-3 win to cap off the weekend.
Men’s College BasketballJaiveon Eaves scored a season high 21 points at Austin Peavy last Thursday in Murray State’s 71-68 loss. The Racers came back and won at home aginst Morehead State on Saturday, 85-57, with Eaves contributing 13 points.
SwimmingFormer Maroon swimmer Drew Dodds won the HCAC championship in the men’s 100 meter breaststroke for Transylvania University.
He was also named to the All-HCAC Team by the Hearland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Dodds touched the wall with a time of 57.95.
If you know of any athletes from Hopkins County who are currently playing in college or even the pros, give The Messenger sports desk a call at 270-824-3255 or send an email to raugsdorfer@the- messenger.com.
