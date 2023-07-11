The Madisonville Miners had a busy weekend, with three games in three days. After a 12-9 win over Dubois County on Friday, however, things didn’t go as planned with the Miners dropping back-to-back games at home.

The home team tallied 14 hits with three home run shots at Elmer Kelley Stadium on Friday on their way to knocking off the Bombers.

