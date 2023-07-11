The Madisonville Miners had a busy weekend, with three games in three days. After a 12-9 win over Dubois County on Friday, however, things didn’t go as planned with the Miners dropping back-to-back games at home.
The home team tallied 14 hits with three home run shots at Elmer Kelley Stadium on Friday on their way to knocking off the Bombers.
“We played really good Friday against the Bombers,” Miners Head Coach Brian Campbell said. “That was exciting and fun. Shin led our offense. Christian continues to swing it well and Will got into one as well for the long ball.”
Christian Kallaher went deep in the third inning, Will Vance and Dong Joon Shin both homered in the fourth. Along with Kallaher, Vance and Shin, Ben Comes and Nazhir Bergen each had multiple hits. Shin went 3-for-4 from the plate, leading the team in hits.
Lefty Evan Price started on the mound for Madisonville, lasting three and a third innings, striking out two, giving up no walks and ten hits.
Gabriel Salazar got the W for Madisonville, going three innings, striking out three and walking one. River Terry and Schon Pespisa gave relief from the bullpen and helped to close out the win for the Miners.
Saturdays game versus the Fulton Railroaders ended in a 3-0 loss for the Miners. Both teams looked good from the pitcher’s mound. Ethan Roberts started for the Miners and recorded 16 outs in his five innings pitched.
“Saturday’s game was unfortunate,” Campbell said. “It was 3-0 when the rain started and it poured on the field. We had opportunities to take a lead and get something going but we fell short.”
Saturday’s game ended in six innings as the weather conditions forced the umpires to call it.
The Miners fought hard to make a come-back during Sundays game against the Bowling Green Pistons, but they fell short losing 7-5.
The Miners tallied five runs in the failed comeback. Alex DiVito, Dong Joon Shin, and Nazhir Bergen picked up RBIs to lead the rally. Madisonville Miners tallied four runs in the fifth inning. DiVito and Shin all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.
Reid Gongwer took the loss for Madisonville Miners. The pitcher surrendered five runs on six hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out eight.
Bergen and Shin both launched two home runs on the day. Bergen went yard in the ninth inning. Shin had a homer in the fifth inning. Shin went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Madisonville Miners in hits.
“Sunday night against Bowling Green we didn’t play good baseball. We weren’t competitive. We need Monday’s off day and then go at this last stretch of games to get into the postseason.”
The Miners hit the road tonight and tomorrow and bring it back home Thursday.
