In the midst of the current pandemic, one thing we are missing out on is attending funeral services where we can pay tribute to the lives of loved ones and friends we have lost.
One person who has passed away during the pandemic leaves behind a sports legacy second to none in Hopkins County. Tom Rodgers was 81 years old when he died on July 2, 2020.
To say that Rodgers was a living sports legend would be an understatement. Rodgers was considered to be one of the greatest all-around athletes ever produced in Hopkins County.
Rodgers would be different from many athletes today who try to specialize and play only one sport. Rodgers would be the poster child for current KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, who urges parents to have their children participate in numerous sports and encourages multi-sport athletes.
Rodgers lettered in the 1950s for four years at Madisonville High School in football, basketball and track, was a three-year letterman in golf, and lettered one year in baseball. It is always great for sports historians such as myself to talk about how great Rodgers was, but if you really want to know his greatness, it is always good to talk to some of his teammates.
One of those teammates who still has great memories of Rodgers is Mark Eastin III, former local bank president.
“I believe I am right in saying that he made All-State as an end his sophomore year, was first team All-State as a junior at quarterback and then was first team All-State as a senior at halfback,” said Eastin.
Eastin remembers Rodgers for other events in high school. We forget sometimes that our sports stars participated in many other activities and Rodgers was no exception as he participated in the high school’s senior play.
“We were both in the senior play and neither one of us had big parts,” he said. “However, I remember Tom commenting to me that football was easier than being in this play.”
By the time Rodgers and Eastin graduated in 1957, Rodgers had cemented his credentials for the Hall of Fame. He was considered by many people to have been the greatest player on the undefeated 1956 Maroon football team, which many considered to be the greatest in Maroon football history.
Most fans consider football to be Rodgers most successful sport but people often forget that his success started as early as the eighth grade as in those days you could play varsity high school football as an eighth grader. Rodgers was remembered even after his playing days for wearing number 50.
The number 50 was the number of Rodgers’ childhood idol, Glen Walls, who died after he and Rodgers had played a high school game in Mayfield in Rodgers eighth grade year. Walls died from a welding accident but Rodgers wore the number thereafter with pride throughout his career as a tribute to Walls.
After high school, Rodgers went on to a distinguished career at the University of Kentucky playing for legendary Coach Blanton Collier. One of the most unique features of the Wildcats team of that era is they did not lose to the University of Tennessee during Rodgers’ four years in Lexington.
After his UK playing days Rodgers played in the Canadian Football League before being released after two seasons in 1962.
Rodgers, however, cemented his legacy forever in Hopkins County sports history for his contributions to sports after his playing days. Rodgers was an instrumental part of the Madisonville All Sports Hall of Fame for many years.
“He had a wealth of knowledge about former Maroon athletes,” said former North Hopkins Athletic Director Gale Travis. “If he didn’t know something right off, he would research it by going through all of the Maroon yearbooks he collected and accumulated or tracking down someone who might know. He seemed to have connections everywhere.”
While many people did not know Rodgers’ contributions to the Hall of Fame Committees, they do remember him for his many years of broadcasting North Hopkins football and basketball games. He worked these games with his longtime sidekick Daron Jordan.
“Tom and I worked 14 seasons of football and basketball from 2002 to 2016,” said Jordan. “Occasionally, we would cover a baseball, softball or soccer game in the post season, but it was great getting to work with someone that I had not met until the first time we went and watched the Maroon football scrimmage together in 2002.”
In addition to being the radio voice of North Hopkins athletics, Rodgers served as one of the co-hosts on Commonwealth Broadcasting station’s local radio show Sports Nuts. Rodgers worked with various hosts including Dr. Mike Seibert, Ches Riddle, Jr. Stacey Darnall, Monte Crawford and Jordan.
Jordan and Rodgers retired from the show in 2013. Jordan had many great stories of Rodgers on the sports show that took live calls.
“One of my favorite calls was one night when someone who worked at a local liquor store called in,” Jordan recalled. “They were listening to our interview with Frank Ramsey and the caller said he would love to have Ramsey’s autograph. When Ramsey left our station after the show, he drove to the liquor store and gave the person his autograph.”
Rodgers was great at lining up special guests throughout Kentucky sports and was a driving force for a successful radio show.
The legacy of Tom Rodgers touched many lives and touched many generations including the vast majority of fans such as myself who never were around to even see him play in high school or college.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.