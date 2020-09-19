Girls SoccerPaducah Tilghman 4, Hopkins County Central 2: The Lady Storm fell to a .500 record of 2-2 with a loss Thursday evening. Central will start a four-game homestand today as they host crosstown rival Madisonville North Hopkins at 10 a.m.
VolleyballChristian County 3, Hopkins County Central 0: Central suffered their third loss of the season Thursday as they got swept on the road in Hopkinsville. Ellie Larkins led the Lady Storm in kills with eight and recorded four aces. Kaylee Evans had 16 assists and Ashlyn Slate had 10 blocks to go along with her five kills. Central will travel to McClean County today to play the Lady Cougars at 3 p.m.
Schedule ChangesBoys Soccer: Today’s scheduled game between Madisonville North Hopkins and Greenwood has been canceled and North’s away game against Calloway County has been moved to today at 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer: Madisonville North Hopkins’ scheduled match for Tuesday against Hopkinsville has been changed to a home game against Caldwell County at 7 p.m. and Thursday’s matchup against Murray has changed to an away game at Daviess County kicking off at 7:30 p.m.
Football: Madisonville North Hopkins’ originally scheduled game at Logan County on Friday has been changed to a home game against Henderson County at 7 p.m.
Volleyball: The match between Madisonville North Hopkins and Crittenden County scheduled for Monday has been canceled.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.