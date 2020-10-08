Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation

Thursday

Boys Soccer

Hopkins County Central at Trigg County- 7:15 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Bardstown- 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins at Marshall County- 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Christian County- 4:30 p.m.

Football

Madisonville North Hopkins at Logan County- 7 p.m.

Girls Golf

KHSAA State Tournament First Round at Bowling Green Country Club- All Day

Saturday

Cross Country

Fast Cats Classic at Owensboro- All Day

Girls Golf

KHSAA State Tournament Final Round at Bowling Green Country Club- All Day

Monday

Boys Soccer

7th District Tournament at Hopkins County Central: Caldwell County vs. Hopkins County Central- 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Hopkins County Central vs. McLean County- 6:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Christian County- 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Girls Soccer

7th District Tournament at Hopkins County Central: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkins County Central- 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Hopkins County Central vs. Muhlenberg County- 7 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Webster County- 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys Soccer

7th District Championship at Hopkins County Central: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. TBA- 6 p.m.

