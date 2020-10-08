A reoccurring — and dreaded — theme has once again reared its ugly head this week in the world of Hopkins County sports as another high school football game has been canceled due to COVID-19.
This time, it’s Hopkins Central that’s being impacted as the Storm’s Friday night contest at Fulton County has been canceled due to Fulton being declared a “red” county base on state guidelines that track coronavirus cases in each county.
A red county has 25 or more average daily COVID cases per 100K population. Hopkins County has been an orange county this week with 10-25 average cases per 100K population.
As for the Storm football team, Central Athletic Director Kent Akin confirmed on Tuesday evening that the team will take a bye week and return to action next week when Logan County comes to town.
Central will hope to build off of their 40-35 win over Madisonville North Hopkins and will use the extra week to prepare for the Cougars, said first-year head coach Chris Manning.
“We’re working on some individual stuff right now in practice,” Manning said. “We’ve already watched some film on Logan County. They’re another well coached team with a good running back so we’ll have to go out there and play some good football against them.”
Kickoff at Storm Stadium next Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m.
