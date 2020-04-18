To say that the sports world has been on hold since mid-March would be an understatement. As late as March 12, high school basketball was still being played at this girl state tournament and plans were being made for the boys state tournament and the NCAA tournament.
However, on March 12 the boys the girls state tournaments were postponed and schools in Kentucky have generally been closed since March 13. There have been many sporting events delayed, postponed or canceled including some local sporting events.
There is still a glimmer of hope among local coaches getting into spring sports but at this point the delay and postponement has impacted not only players and their families but also boosters and coaches who put in a tremendous amount of work to not only showcase students’ athletic talents but to showcase some new facilities in our area.
MNHHS TENNIS
The Madisonville North Hopkins tennis program is one of many programs that have had their season delayed and potentially canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis. Coach Bryan Fazenbaker was extremely excited about this season. The postponement of the start of the season has meant that the tennis team will not get to show off the new tennis courts that were built near the location of the old softball field on the MNHHS campus.
However, Fazenbaker is further saddened by the fact that he had what he would characterize as one of his best teams ever. His seniors included Tanner Ray, Seth Daniel, Jack Dodds, Simen Lind, Carson Teel and Cameron Walker. Fazenbaker noted, “Barring an injury or a worldwide pandemic we would have won the regionals as a team.”
Fazenbaker added, “Tanner Ray would have won the school’s first Regional championship and the doubles team of Seth Daniel and Nathan Crick would have made the Regional finals if not won it”.
Ray will go on to play collegiate tennis at Centre College but barring a miracle to allow the season to continue the team will not get to play and establish the legacy which could have been. Fazenbaker added, “We had an exchange player Simen Lind and he had to return to Norway abruptly. The team wasn’t allowed to see him before he left and the whole interruption of the season and school year has been pretty hard on the team.”
HCCHS BASEBALL
For Hopkins Central baseball coach Travis Coyle the postponement of the season not only means missed games and potentially having seniors not getting to play their senior season, but also means not getting to show off some major renovations at Storm Stadium.
Coyle noted, “We have had some generous donations along with the work of our booster club and we have spent about $20,000 putting in a new scoreboard and a new fence. I think it was a good investment and money well spent.”
The outfield wall is now metal and has the school colors of navy with a red cap. It features a batter’s eye in centerfield. As a former baseball booster president, it shows a tremendous amount of community support not only for the baseball team but for the school.
The seniors who may not get to play on the renovated field include Hayden Smith, Dalton Shadrick, Colin Garrett, Colton Coates, and Dalton Simons. Additionally, Colin Garrett has signed to play baseball at Brescia.
DAWSON SPRINGS BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL
In Dawson Springs the postponement and potential cancellation of spring sports has meant fans, boosters and the community will not get to see what would have been a historic season for baseball and softball teams at Dawson Springs High School.
The Tradewater Pirates summer baseball helped christen Riverside Park in 1999 and Dawson Springs High School baseball has been playing there most years since then. However this season under the leadership of the City of Dawson Springs and the Dawson Springs School System there was extensive renovation of the high school baseball field at the City Park and the Panthers’ baseball team was scheduled to start playing all of their home games at the City Park.
Among fans this has generated a lot of interest as it would have meant softball and baseball would have been in the same complex and in some people’s minds easier for fans of those sports to follow both teams.
For the baseball team the cancellation is particularly difficult as Dawson Springs had a much improved team last year and won nine games. The sad part is the Panthers have five senior baseball players including Talan Moore, Ethan Huddleston, Harrison Davis, Brennen Cunningham and Andrew Gilbert. Gilbert had actually committed to play for Brescia University and they are planning on having a signing ceremony but that, too, has been postponed.
Dawson Springs school officials have gone on to honor baseball players and senior softball players Cindy Solomon and Autumn Ortt and senior track members Aubrie Gunn, Kenny Leggett and Daniel Garrett.
The Dawson Springs leadership had a night in which its senior athletes showed up at the City Park and observed social distancing and the lights were placed on 20 minutes and 20 seconds to commemorate and honor the class of 2020.
As these stories show, the cancellation of games impacts everyone from players, coaches, fans and boosters. There are still some coaches and administrators holding out a small glimmer of hope here in mid-April that we will be able to see some spring sports this school year.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.