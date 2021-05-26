Hopkins Central’s Logan Scarbrough didn’t allow a hit on senior night as the Storm handled Russellville 15-0 at home Monday.
A walk and an error were the only things that kept Scarbrough from tossing a perfect game as he struck out eight batters. He also went 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk and a couple of RBI’s on his batting line.
Sage Hight and Tyler McKinney also had two RBI’s while Truman Ballard knocked in three RBI’s for the Storm.
An eight-run fourth inning ended the ballgame early for Central, as they’ve won two of their last three contests.
In other baseball action, Livingston Central defeated Madisonville North Hopkins 8-4. A four-run top of the seventh put the game out of reach for North as they fell at home to the Cardinals on Monday.
Starter Xavier Martin was given the no-decision as the starter as he tossed five innings giving up two runs — one earned — on two hits, walked five and struck out seven. Luke Barton was handed the loss in relief.
North scored all three of their runs in the home half of the first, but the offense was shut down for the rest of the game.
On Tuesday night, Henderson County defeated Madisonville North Hopkins 4-2. The ballgame was tied 2-2 after the first inning until Henderson plated two more runs in the top half of the sixth to take the lead as Madisonville finished the regular season with a three-game skid.
Jonathan Cain was on the bump for the Maroons as he went the distance giving up three earned runs on seven hits and he was just shy of double digits in the strikeout column with nine.
North scored both of their runs with the bases loaded in the first with Eric Farmer walking in a run by getting hit by a pitch and Ethan Taylor drove in a run on a single.
Also in Tuesday action, Webster County beat Hopkins County Central 8-6. Central tried to mount a comeback in the middle innings, but they came up a couple runs short in Dixon on Tuesday.
Webster took a 7-2 lead chasing starter Chase Brasher after two innings as he gave up four earned runs on five hits, which saddled him with the loss.
Central got back into the ballgame scoring four runs in the top of the fifth, but the Trojans responded with an insurance run in the home half of the inning and shut down the Storm offense for the remainder of the game.
Softball
Madisonville North Hopkins 14, Union County 0 (5 innings): Paige Patterson tossed a one-hit shutout in Morganfield on Tuesday, which in turn to led her side to victory.
Patterson also helped her own cause with the bat driving in three RBI’s for the game. Hitting right behind her was MacKenzie Stoltz, who recorded four RBI’s in the win.
Hopkins County Central 13, Webster County 3 (5 innings): Keira Bryan led the offense to the tune of four RBI’s on her batting line on Tuesday.
Central lead 5-3 going into the bottom of the fifth, which gave plenty of run support for Hallie Hollis in the circle as she gave up no earned runs on two hits with a couple of strikeouts.
The offense then exploded for eight runs in the home half of the fifth — which ended it early.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.