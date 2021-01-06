The first COVID-19 cancellation of 2021 came on just the second day of the high school basketball season when Madisonville North Hopkins Athletic Director Brian Bivens announced that Hopkinsville cancelled their scheduled girls/boys doubleheader against North just hours before the teams made the bus ride south.
“It’s not a COVID issue within the school at Hopkinsville, it was a community spike that they were concerned with,” Bivens said. “The games were cancelled out of precautions.”
The next scheduled games for North will be on Friday with the Lady Maroons hosting Caldwell County at 7:30 p.m., while the Maroons make the trip out to Princeton to take on the Caldwell County Tigers at 7 p.m.
