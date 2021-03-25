Madisonville North Hopkins picked up one more win in the pool before the postseason gets underway as the Maroons scored a combined 224 points to Henderson County’s 102 and 22 points for Hopkins Central.
The highlight of the final regular season meet was North’s Ryan Farmer breaking the program record for the 1-meter dive. Farmer scored 394.50 over 11 dives. The record was previously held by Avery Chambers with a score of 342.30 in 2015.
Farmer will be in the 1st Region diving meet in Owensboro on Wednesday, April 14.
North picked up wins in all but four events in the swim portion of the meet, securing the victory before heading into regionals.
“Our athletes have continued improving on past mistakes, which produces better results,” head coach Kent Waide said. “Their times were either personal bests or close to it and that’s what we want to see going into the postseason.”
The 1st Region swim meet will be held in Hopkinsville on Saturday, April 10.
“From now until regionals, we will continue to refine their technique and build up their speed,” Waide said. “We will also determine who will fill important relay spots because relays count double in championship races.”
